WestJet earnings fall 20 pct due to one-time charge

BRIEF-TowneBank to buy Paragon Commercial Corp and Paragon Commercial Bank
* Towne Bank expands north Carolina presence through the acquisition of Paragon Commercial Corporation and Paragon Commercial Bank
Nov 4 WestJet Airlines Ltd, Canada's No. 2 airline, reported an about 20 percent fall in third-quarter earnings as it took a pre-tax non-cash charge.
The Calgary-based company said net earnings fell to C$52.2 million ($45.8 million), or 40 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from C$65.1 million, or 50 Canadian cents, a year earlier.
The pre-tax non-cash charge of C$45.5 million was related to the sale of 10 old Boeing 737 aircraft.
Revenue rose 9.2 percent to C$1.01 billion. (1 US dollar = 1.1391 Canadian dollar) (Reporting by Allison Martell in Toronto and Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* UPS generates 6.2% revenue growth and increases Q1 eps to $1.32
* Caci awarded $48 million prime contract to support U.S. Army chief information officer/G-6 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: