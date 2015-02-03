Canadian airline WestJet's quarterly profit jumps 34 pct

BRIEF-New York awards New Flyer a contract for 110 compressed natural gas-powered buses
* New York awards New Flyer a contract for 110 compressed natural gas-powered buses
Feb 3 Canada's WestJet Airlines Ltd reported a 34 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by lower costs and higher revenue passenger miles.
The company's net earnings rose to C$90.7 million ($72.4 million), or 70 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from C$67.8 million, or 52 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
WestJet's revenue passenger miles rose 6.5 percent. Revenue passenger miles is calculated by multiplying the number of revenue-paying passengers by distance traveled.
Total revenue rose 7.3 percent to C$994.4 million.
WestJet also raised its quarterly dividend to 14 Canadian cents per share from 12 Canadian cents. ($1 = C$1.25) (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON May 8 The U.S. government's review of a landmark 2010 financial reform law will not be complete by early June as originally targeted, and officials will now report findings piece-by-piece, with priority given to banking regulations, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, May 8 The owners of a giant rabbit named Simon who was found dead after a United Airlines flight demanded on Monday that the airline pay damages, order an outside investigation and re-evaluate how it handles animals on flights.