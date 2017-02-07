Canada's WestJet Airlines' profit falls 13 pct

Feb 7 Canada's WestJet Airlines Ltd reported a 13 percent fall in quarterly profit as higher costs squeezed margins.

The company's net earnings fell to C$55.2 million ($41.80 million), or 47 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from C$63.4 million, or 51 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier. (nPn57lKY4a)

The Calgary-based airline's revenue rose to C$1.02 billion from C$958.7 million. ($1 = 1.3206 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)