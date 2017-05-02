Canada's WestJet posts 45 pct fall in 1st-qtr profit

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Canada's WestJet Airlines Ltd on Tuesday reported a 45 percent fall in quarterly profit, as higher fuel costs squeezed margins.
The company's net earnings fell to C$48.3 million ($35.4 million), or 41 Canadian cents per share in the first quarter ended March 31, from C$87.6 million, or 71 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 8 percent to C$1.11 billion.
WestJet, Canada's second largest carrier, also said it agreed to buy up to 20 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft from Boeing Co . ($1 = 1.3660 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.