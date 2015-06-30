WestJet flight diverted after threat, cleared of passengers

June 30 A WestJet Airlines flight bound
for Toronto was diverted Monday evening to Winnipeg and
evacuated after an unspecified threat and six passengers were
injured when leaving the plane, the airline said on its official
Twitter account.
It marks the second time in three days that a WestJet flight
had to be diverted because of a threat.
On Saturday, a flight from Halifax to Edmonton was diverted
to Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Police searched the aircraft, and no
bomb was found.
WestJet said the plane, which took off from Edmonton, had
been cleared by police, and would go back into service after
routine maintenance and safety checks.
WestJet did not offer details on the latest threat, or the
seriousness of the injuries.
