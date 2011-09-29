WestJet, Emirates airline forge closer alliance

* Two airlines launch an interline agreement
* Emirates wants to increase flights to and from Canada
* Air Canada opposed to increased Emirates' flights
Sept 29 WestJet Airlines Ltd (WJA.TO) and
Dubai's Emirates airline said on Thursday they have launched a
closer alliance to allow their passengers to connect more
easily to destinations on each other's networks.
WestJet, Canada's second-biggest airline, and Dubai's
fast-growing state airline said in a statement that they have
launched a so-called interline agreement.
WestJet has signed several such agreements in recent years
with airlines around the world as it looks for ways to increase
revenues and cut costs.
Emirates flies three times weekly from Toronto to Dubai but
has lobbied hard to persuade the Canadian government to
increase the number of slots it is allowed, so far without
success.
The chief executive of Air Canada ACb.TO, the country's
biggest airline, has spoken out against Emirates' expansion
plans in Canada, accusing the Middle East airline of wanting to
steal away connecting passengers that help make its routes
profitable. [ID:nN09208309]
WestJet's stock was up 3 Canadian cents at C$12.70 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday morning.
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; editing by Peter
Galloway)