UPDATE 1-WestJet planes slightly emptier in November

* Nov load factor 77.6 pct vs 77.7 pct year ago

* Traffic up 4.4 pct, capacity up 4.5 pct

Dec 5 WestJet Airlines reported slighly emptier planes in November, data showed on Monday, as capacity increases at the carrier outflanked a rise in demand.

Canada's second-biggest airline's load factor -- the percentage of available seats filled with paying customers -- fell to 77.6 percent last month from 77.7 percent in November last year.

The low-cost airline said revenue passenger miles, or traffic, rose 4.4 percent to 1.34 billion year over year, and capacity, measured in available seat miles, was up 4.5 percent to 1.72 billion over the same period.

Calgary-based WestJet shares closed at C$11.44 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.