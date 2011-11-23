版本:
WestJet wins slots at New York's LaGuardia airport

* WestJet secures eight slots at LaGuardia

* Airline is keen to expand in East

* WestJet stock down 3.3 pct

Nov 23 WestJet Airlines Ltd (WJA.TO) said on Wednesday it had secured eight take-off and landing slots at New York's LaGuardia airport in an auction held by the U.S. Federal Aviation Authority.

The win is a boon for WestJet, Canada's second biggest airline, which has been keen to expand its operations in Eastern Canada and into the United States.

"Our growth plans, in which increased business travel in the East figures prominently, include New York City, Canada's largest international business market," WestJet Chief Executive Gregg Saretsky said in a statement.

WestJet's stock was down 3.3 percent at C$11.05 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday afternoon in a sharply lower market.

($1=$1.05 Canadian) (Reporting by Nicole Mordant; editing by Peter Galloway)

