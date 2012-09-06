WestJet flies fuller planes in August

UPDATE 1-Viola Davis wins first Oscar for 'Fences'
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
Sept 6 WestJet Airlines, Canada's No. 2 carrier, said it flew fuller planes in August compared to a year earlier.
Calgary-based WestJet said its load factor rose to 88.9 percent in August from 83.3 percent a year earlier. Traffic increased 9.2 percent and capacity grew 2.3 percent for the month.
WestJet shares closed at C$16.57 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
HONG KONG, Feb 27 Asian stocks erased early losses but stayed below 19-month highs on Monday as a renewed drop in sovereign bond yields on political concerns prompted some investors to move to the sidelines after a recent rally.
* SoftBank in discussions with WeWork for some time - sources