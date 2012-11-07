WestJet appoints president for its regional airline

BRIEF-Arkema SA says doubled capacity of Kepstan PEKK product line in France
Arkema sa says doubled capacity of their kepstan pekk product line in france
Nov 7 WestJet Airlines Ltd, Canada's second-biggest airline, appointed Ferio Pugliese as president of WestJet Encore, the regional airline WestJet will launch in the second half of 2013.
Pugliese, who joined the company in 2007, will continue to be responsible for WestJet's people and culture teams until a successor is named.
NYX Gaming Group Ltd - Expansion of its relationship with PokerStars via launch of NYX games on regulated PokerStars.DK site
* Levi strauss & co. Prices private placement of senior notes