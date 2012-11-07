版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 8日 星期四 00:20 BJT

WestJet appoints president for its regional airline

Nov 7 WestJet Airlines Ltd, Canada's second-biggest airline, appointed Ferio Pugliese as president of WestJet Encore, the regional airline WestJet will launch in the second half of 2013.

Pugliese, who joined the company in 2007, will continue to be responsible for WestJet's people and culture teams until a successor is named.

