UPDATE 3-WestJet profit slips, but tops estimates as costs fall

* Third-quarter profit C$0.50 per share vs est. C$0.48
* Revenue rises 7 pct to C$924.8 mln
Nov 5 WestJet Airlines Ltd, Canada's
second-largest carrier, reported a forecast-beating quarterly
profit as costs fell, but increased capacity, competition and
Calgary floods in July dented the bottom line.
WestJet said it was hitting its three-year targets a year
earlier than planned and its newly launched Encore regional
carrier was flying full planes and beating expectations.
Cost per available seat mile (CASM), excluding fuel and
employee profit-sharing costs, declined 1.5 percent in the third
quarter ended Sept. 30.
The company said the fall in costs would be 0.5 percent for
the full year, at the low end of its summer estimate of a 0.5
percent to 1 percent decline.
It expected capacity growth to hit between 8 and 8.5 percent
for 2013, while domestic capacity growth was expected to be
between 4.5 and 5 percent.
The airline also said its 2013 capital spending was slightly
higher than its forecast, at C$720 million, because one of its
Bombardier Q400 planes would be delivered in the fourth quarter
instead of the first quarter of next year.
WestJet said it was on track to save $100 million in costs
by the end of 2014, partly from better fuel savings.
The company expected 2014 CASM excluding fuel and profit
share to remain flat to up 1 percent. It expects 2014 capacity
growth between 4 and 6 percent.
"To the extent that the economy and the demand environment
continue to progress, even at a moderate pace, the company
appears well positioned to continue to deliver robust earnings
growth," BMO analyst Fadi Chamoun said in a client note.
WestJet, which also launched its "Plus" fare product option
in August, is facing increased competition after bigger rival
Air Canada boosted capacity with the summer launch of
its discount vacation airline, Rouge.
Air Canada reported strong third-quarter traffic last month
and said its cost-control measures had exceeded expectations.
Executives told analysts that the Encore regional operations
were beating targets, although that was unlikely to continue
long-term as the carrier adds new routes with more competition.
"When we analyze the numbers ... we (are) ahead of our base
or plan, and very excited about how it's tracking to date, and
how that projects into 2014. So, so far so good on really all
fronts," said Bob Cummings, executive vice-president of sales,
marketing and guest experience.
LOWER PROFIT
WestJet's revenue per available seat mile, the key measure
of an airline's efficiency, fell about 4 percent in the third
quarter and the company said it would remain at a similar level
in the current quarter.
The low-cost airline said its load factor, a measure of how
full its planes are, fell to 82.8 percent in the third quarter
from 84.6 percent a year earlier. Traffic increased by 8.7
percent during the quarter as capacity increased by 11 percent.
Net income dropped to C$65.1 million, or 50 Canadian cents
per share, in the quarter from C$70.6 million, or 52 Canadian
cents per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 48 Canadian
cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue grew nearly 7 percent to C$924.8 million ($888.5
million), but was slightly below the average analyst estimate of
C$925.6 million.
WestJet shares, which have risen some 25 percent in the last
three months, were up 5 Canadian cents at C$27.35 on the Toronto
Stock Exchange by mid afternoon.