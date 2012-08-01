UPDATE 3-WestJet to roll out roomier seats, posts higher profit

* Q2 EPS C$0.31 vs consensus expectation of C$0.33
* Canadian airline to introduce roomier "premium economy"
seats
* Lifts dividend to C$0.08 from C$0.06
* Stock falls 3.2 pct
By Susan Taylor
TORONTO, Aug 1 WestJet Airlines Ltd
will introduce new "premium economy" seating across its fleet in
a bid to boost revenue and lure more business travelers, a
departure from the Canadian carrier's roots as a low-cost
challenger to Air Canada.
Shares of Calgary, Alberta-based WestJet fell 3.2 percent on
Wednesday despite a dividend hike and record second-quarter
profit, which slightly lagged estimates and disappointed
investors hoping for market-beating results.
"The more important point for me is the outlook is really
strong," said PI Financial analyst Chris Murray.
"The dividend increase is important. That, if anything, is a
vote of confidence in where they're going and what they're
doing."
Canada's No. 2 airline said third-quarter revenue per
available seat mile, a key industry measure, should outpace
gains of 6.1 percent in the first half of the year and margin
expansion should continue for the remainder of 2012.
It bumped its dividend up to 8 Canadian cents from 6
Canadian cents a share, building on a 1 Canadian cent increase
announced in the fourth quarter.
The gains will come despite higher expenses. WestJet
increased its full-year cost forecast, citing higher recruitment
and training expenses for its busier winter flight schedule and
higher maintenance.
The carrier did not forecast the cost or benefits from its
"premium economy" plan, available early next year, but said it
is expected to boost revenue.
The carrier will add several inches of leg room in the first
four rows of its planes, or 24 seats. But that additional space
will come at the expense of other passengers in the aircraft.
New planes have thinner seats which will minimize passenger
impact, WestJet said.
On its biggest plane, the 737-800, WestJet will also add
eight extra seats, but the seat count will remain the same on
its smaller 737-600 and 737-700 planes.
WestJet will begin reconfiguring its fleet in August and
expects to complete the work by December.
It says the costlier seats, which offer priority boarding
and free on-board amenities, will have equivalent space to Air
Canada's business cabin, but could cost half as much.
"We expect this to be positive for yields as passengers pay
up for more leg room and amenities," said National Bank
Financial analyst Cameron Doerksen.
"Importantly, seating configuration changes, across
WestJet's fleet, will increase average seat density with
positive implications for unit costs."
WestJet said its plans to launch a low-cost regional carrier
in the second half of 2013 are on schedule.
It has begun hiring employees, met with 30 Canadian airports
and set a delivery schedule for new planes.
WestJet will take delivery of seven turboprops from
Bombardier Inc in 2013 for the new carrier, followed
by seven more planes in 2014, four in 2015 and two in 2016. It
has options on 25 aircraft for between 2014 and 2018.
DEMAND STRONG
For the quarter ended June 30, WestJet said net income rose
to C$42.5 million ($42.5 million), or 31 Canadian cents a share,
from C$25.6 million, or 18 Canadian cents, a year earlier.
The result lagged the average analyst forecast for profit of
33 Canadian cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 9 percent to C$809 million from C$742.3
million.
Operating margin rose to 8.7 percent from 6.9 percent as
second-quarter load factor, or the percentage of seats filled
with paying customers, rose to 81.6 percent from 78.1 percent in
the same period last year.
Second-quarter costs per available seat mile, or CASM,
excluding fuel and employee profit sharing, rose 4.8 percent, as
WestJet flew more to high-cost markets like Toronto and New
York.
For 2012, WestJet expects CASM, excluding fuel and employee
profit share, to increase by 3 to 3.5 percent. That is up from
its previous forecast of a 1.5 to 2.5 percent rise.
WestJet shares dropped 49 Canadian cents, or 3 percent, to
C$16.09 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday.