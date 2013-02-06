WestJet profit rises 71 pct on higher load factor

Feb 6 WestJet Airlines Ltd, Canada's second-largest airline, reported a 71 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit on higher traffic and record load factor in December.

Earnings rose to C$60.9 million ($61 million), or 46 Canadian cents per share, from C$35.6 million, or 26 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue increased 10 percent to C$860.6 million.