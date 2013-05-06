UPDATE 1-WestJet allowed to boost passengers per flight attendant

TORONTO May 6 Canada's aviation regulator has
allowed WestJet Airlines Ltd an exemption from current
rules so that it can boost the number of passengers each of its
flight attendants may serve to 50 from 40.
WestJet, Canada's second-largest carrier, expects the change
will cut costs once it has been introduced across its network,
but it promised the change will not result in flight attendant
layoffs.
"We will now work with our operations teams to determine
when we can implement these changes, which will in turn
determine when these savings will be realized," WestJet Chief
Executive Gregg Saretsky said in a statement.
Transport Canada said on Monday it will now begin work on a
regulatory change to allow all Canadian airlines to increase the
maximum number of passengers a flight attendant may serve to 50
from 40.
The change, which is effective immediately, will bring
WestJet in line with U.S. and other foreign airlines that fly to
and from Canada that have a ratio of one attendant for every 50
passengers, Transport Canada said.
Shares of WestJet, which is expected to report first-quarter
results on Tuesday, closed at C$24.72 on the Toronto Stock
Exchange on Monday, down 21 Canadian cents.