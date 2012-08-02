版本:
Westlake profit rises on lower costs, better margins

Aug 2 Westlake Chemical Corp's quarterly net profit rose 42 percent on lower feedstock and energy costs.

The company, which makes basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers and fabricated building products, said net income rose to $115.5 million, or $1.72 per share, from $81 million, or $1.21 per share.

Revenue dipped 1 percent to $914 million.

