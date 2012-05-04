UPDATE 1-Westlake Chemical pulls $1.9 bln offer for Georgia Gulf

May 4 Commodity chemicals maker Westlake
Chemical Corp said it has withdrawn its $1.9 billion
offer to acquire Georgia Gulf Corp, following talks with
its smaller peer's management.
Shares of Georgia Gulf fell 9 percent to $31.30 in
post-market trade on Friday.
Westlake also said it plans to liquidate its holdings of
Georgia Gulf common stock as market conditions permit.
The company, in February, had threatened to withdraw its
sweetened $1.9 billion offer, or $35 a share, for Georgia
Gulf.
"We are disappointed in this result but we continue to work
on our previously announced important strategic initiatives,"
said Westlake Chief Executive Albert Chao.
Shares of Westlake, valued at $3.98 billion, rose 5 percent
to $59.78 in after-market trade on Friday.