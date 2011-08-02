UPDATE 1-Westlake Chemical Q2 edges past estimates

* Q2 EPS $1.21 vs est $1.20

Aug 2 Westlake Chemical Corp's second-quarter profit narrowly beat Wall Street expectations as the commodity chemicals maker was able to pass on cost increases to customers.

April-June net profit rose 42 percent to $81.0 million, or $1.21 a share, from $56.9 million, or 86 cents a share, in the year-ago period.

Net sales rose 13 percent to $925.0 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.20 per share, on revenue of $923 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Krishna N Das in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)