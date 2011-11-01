UPDATE 2-Westlake Chemical Q3 beats, upbeat on cheap gas

* Q3 EPS $1.01 vs est.$0.98

* Q3 sales $968.4 mln vs est. $910.9 mln (Adds CEO comments from release, details on Olefins and Vinyls segments)

Nov 1 Westlake Chemical Corp posted market-topping third-quarter results on higher prices, and the commodity chemicals maker said cheap natural gas will help ethylene producers like itself remain globally competitive.

North America-based chemical makers got a boost over the past few years from cheap shale natural gas, which is used to make ethylene -- the most important chemical-building block.

Ethylene, the most basic commodity chemical, is found in plastic, paint, glue and thousands of other products.

The company said its natural gas-based ethylene production continues to have a cost advantage over naphtha-based feedstock and it benefited both its major segments.

Houston-based Westlake said it a fall in olefins margin was partially offset by earnings from vinyls -- key in making bottles, credit cards and flexible pipe.

Olefins, like ethylene and propylene, are basic chemicals made from oil or natural gas liquid feedstocks and commonly used to manufacture plastics and gasoline among others.

Quarterly net income rose to $67.9 million, or $1.01 per share, from $62.7 million, or 95 cents a share, a year ago.

Net sales rose 24 percent to $968.4 million.

Analysts had expected earnings of 98 cents per share on revenue of $910.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Westlake shares have gained 20 percent in the last one month and closed at $41.21 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)