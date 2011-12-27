UPDATE 1-Westmoreland to buy Chevron Mining's Kemmerer mine

UPDATE 1-Publicis pushed to loss by digital writedown
* Company sticks to margin targets (Writes through with additional material)
* Deal for $179 mln plus about $14 mln in working capital
* Co to assume $118 mln in certain liabilities
Dec 27 Westmoreland Coal Co said it has agreed to buy the Kemmerer mine in southwestern Wyoming from Chevron's unit for $179 million plus about $14 million in working capital.
The purchase price will be funded through a combination of about $74 million in cash and the assumption of about $118 million in certain liabilities, Westmoreland said in a statement.
Colorado-based Westmoreland, which sees closing the deal by Jan. 31, said it expects the transaction to be "cash-flow positive" immediately upon closing.
The Kemmerer mine on average has produced 4.7 million tons of high-quality sub-bituminous coal over the past five years.
Chevron owns interests in and operates three coal mines and a minerals mine in the United States through the unit, Chevron Mining Inc.
* Company sticks to margin targets (Writes through with additional material)
Feb 9 Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy Corp reported a bigger quarterly loss as it recorded an impairment charge of C$80.1 million ($61.04 million).
* Forecast for high single digit sales growth in 2017 (Adds details, background)