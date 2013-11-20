版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 21日 星期四 02:43 BJT

BRIEF-West Mountain announces proposed transaction with Jereh International Investment (Group) Company Limited

Nov 20 West Mountain Capital Corp : * Announces proposed transaction with Jereh International Investment (Group)

Company Limited * Executed agreement with Jereh Energy Services of China that sets out terms

and conditions of private placement, JV in China * Heads of agreement provides for subscription by Jereh for new common shares

of West Mountain with an aggregate value of $7 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
