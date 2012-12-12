版本:
New Issue-Westpac Banking sells $2 bln of debt

Dec 12 Westpac Banking Corp on Tuesday
sold $2 billion of covered bonds, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service.
    Barclays, Citigroup, J.P. Morgan, and Westpac were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: WESTPAC BANKING CORP

AMT $2 BLN      COUPON 1.25 PCT      MATURITY 12/15/2017
TYPE COVERED    ISS PRICE 99.99      FIRST PAY 06/15/2013
MOODY'S Aaa     YIELD 1.252 PCT      SETTLEMENT 12/17/2012
S&P N/A         SPREAD 50 BPS        PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH TRIPLE-A   MORE THAN MS        NON-CALLABLE N/A

