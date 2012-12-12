New Issue-Westpac Banking sells $2 bln of debt

Dec 12 Westpac Banking Corp on Tuesday sold $2 billion of covered bonds, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Barclays, Citigroup, J.P. Morgan, and Westpac were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: WESTPAC BANKING CORP AMT $2 BLN COUPON 1.25 PCT MATURITY 12/15/2017 TYPE COVERED ISS PRICE 99.99 FIRST PAY 06/15/2013 MOODY'S Aaa YIELD 1.252 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/17/2012 S&P N/A SPREAD 50 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-A MORE THAN MS NON-CALLABLE N/A