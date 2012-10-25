UPDATE 2-Fitch cuts West Penn Allegheny four notches to CCC

Oct 25 Fitch Ratings downgraded West Penn Allegheny Health Systems four notches to CCC from B-plus on Thursday, citing concerns about the increasing chances that the regional health system will need to restructure its debt after a merger with insurer Highmark Inc fell apart.

West Penn, a nonprofit system with about $737 million of revenue debt outstanding, wants to look for other suitors. It is embroiled in litigation with Highmark over whether it breached their merger agreement.

A major regional healthcare system, West Penn has been struggling financially for years. Its $475 million deal with Highmark, one of the 10 biggest U.S. health insurers, would have given it a cash infusion and granted Highmark control of the system.

But after Highmark's former CEO was fired in April, the new CEO, William Winkenwerder, insisted that West Penn file for bankruptcy to reduce its massive debt load before Highmark would close the transaction, West Penn has said.

Highmark has already provided about $225 million to West Penn under the agreement. Both West Penn and Highmark based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

West Penn said on Sept. 28 the deal was off. Highmark is seeking to block West Penn from talking to other potential buyers, with a two-day court hearing on the matter beginning on Thursday.

If it doesn't implement the deal with Highmark by the April 30 deadline, West Penn will be left "with limited options for addressing its precarious financial situation," the credit rating agency said.

"The credit situation remains volatile and dependent on the outcome of litigation, the involvement of government entities, the release of financial information by (West Penn), and the possible resumption of discussions between (West Penn) and Highmark," Fitch said.

West Penn said in a statement that it wants to continue discussions with Highmark and that Fitch's action was not unexpected.

The system's board and management "remain committed to doing everything in their power to help protect and enhance the health system as a viable community asset, including working to maximize the investment of our bondholders, creditors, and most importantly, our tens of thousands of employees and patients," West Penn said.