UPDATE 2-Westport sees natgas fuelling rev growth

* Sees FY11 revenue rising 70 pct to $240-$250 mln
* Q2 loss/shr $0.27 vs loss/shr $0.16
* Q2 revenue doubles to $81 mln
(Adds details on segments, updates share movement)
Nov 1 Westport Innovations ,
which develops natural gas-powered engines for vehicles,
forecast a 70 percent growth in its full-year revenue, as it
expects to gain from the rising use of natural gas as a
transportation fuel.
The company, which recently entered a supply contract with
Ford Motor , expects revenue to rise to $240-$250 million.
"A few years from now, we expect that, looking back, 2011
will be seen as the tipping point for the use of natural gas as
a transportation fuel," Chief Executive David Demers said in a
statement.
Vancouver-based Westport had also tied up with General
Motors in June to make natural gas engines for lighter
vehicles.
The company's joint venture with Cummins Inc ,
Cummins Westport Inc (CWI), posted a net income of $4.7 million
compared with $2.6 million a year ago. Revenue at the unit rose
59 percent.
"The North America refuse truck market is continuing to be
one of the key contributing factors as customers have exhibited
a growing preference for CWI's clean and efficient natural gas
engines," the company said in a statement.
July-September net loss was $13.2 million, or 27 cents a
share, compared with a loss of $6.2 million, or 16 cents a
share, a year ago. Revenue, however, nearly doubled to $81
million from $44.9 million last year.
Westport's U.S.-listed shares were up about 1 percent at
$29.15 in after-market trade on Tuesday. They closed at $28.88
on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Gowri Jayakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni
Menon)