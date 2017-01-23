版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 23日 星期一

Silgan buys WestRock's specialty closures business

Jan 23 Consumer goods packaging company Silgan Holdings Inc said it would acquire WestRock Co's specialty closures and dispensing systems business for about $1 billion.

WestRock's specialty closures and dispensing systems business supplies pumps, sprayers and other dispensing closure equipment to consumer goods product companies in the home, health and beauty markets and operates a network of 13 plants across North America, Europe, South America and Asia. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
