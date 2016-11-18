U.S. packaging group Westrock puts dispensers unit up for sale - sources

| FRANKFURT
FRANKFURT Nov 18 U.S. packaging group Westrock
has put a unit making soap dispensers and perfume
sprayers up for sale in a potential $1 billion deal, as it seeks
to streamline its portfolio after a recent merger, three people
close to the matter said.
Westrock is working with Lazard on the sale process,
which has already advanced to the second round, the people said,
adding final bids from buyout groups including Onex,
Advent, Bain, CD&R, as well as British packaging group RPC
, were expected by a mid-December deadline.
The Westrock unit - dubbed a home, health and beauty
business - posted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortization (EBITDA) of about $110 million in its last
fiscal year on sales of $567 million.
The bidders are expected to value the unit at up to 10 times
EBITDA, roughly in line with the valuation of listed peers such
as Bemis, Sealed Air and Sonoco.
"WestRock is evaluating a wide range of strategic options
for our home, health and beauty business," a Westrock spokesman
said, while Lazard and the bidders declined to comment or were
not immediately available for comment.
On its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings call earlier this
month, WestRock CEO Steve Voorhees said alternatives included
the potential sale of the business during the first half of
calendar 2017.
Westrock, the second-largest U.S. packaging company behind
International Paper, was created last year by the $16
billion merger of MeadWestvaco and Rock-Tenn. The Westrock unit
which is now up for sale was originally called Calmar and
acquired by MeadWestvaco from Saint-Gobain in 2006 for
$745 million.
The sale is happening alongside the auction of another large
cosmetics packaging business: private equity-owned French group
Albea.
"The bidders in both processes are more or less the same.
And some of them will want to combine the assets," one of the
people said.
