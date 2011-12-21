UPDATE 2-Westway Group says buyout offer undervalues co

Dec 21 Westway Group Inc, which provides storage services for bulk liquid products, on Sunday received $6 per share buyout offer from an infrastructure investment fund, but said the offer undervalues its main business.

A special committee of its board has determined that the offer, by an undisclosed suitor, "does not provide any basis to begin discussions or negotiations," Westway said in a statement.

At $6 per common share, the offer is at a premium of 34 percent over Westway shares' Tuesday close of $4.48 on Nasdaq. The stock has gained about 19 percent this year.

The offer was also for $6 for each outstanding Series A convertible preferred share of Westway and $1 for each outstanding founder warrant.

It is subject to the completion of sale of the company's feed products business and some liquid storage terminals.

Last week, Westway said it will explore possible strategic alternatives. It also received an unsolicited offer for some of its businesses from its largest shareholder ED&F Man, an agricultural commodity trading house.

The company's main unit -- Westway Terminals business -- provides bulk liquid storage for agricultural products, oils, and chemicals, in North America, Asia and Europe.

The New Orleans, Louisiana-based company was not available for comment outside normal U.S. working hours.