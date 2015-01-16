CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Apparel retailer Wet Seal files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

(Corrects liabilities range to $100-$500 million from $100
million-$50 million)
Jan 16 Wet Seal Inc filed for
bankruptcy protection late on Thursday, a week after the
struggling apparel retailer laid off 3,700 employees and closed
338 stores.
The company listed assets of $10 million to $50 million and
liabilities of $100 million to $500 million, according to the
filing.
Wet Seal, which reported slowing year-on-year sales growth
for the past five quarters, warned last month that it may seek
to restructure under provisions of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code if
it fails to address liquidity in the near term.
Wet Seal sells apparel and accessories for teen girls and
young women through retail stores and an e-commerce website.
Many teen apparel retailers have been struggling as their
customers' switch to fast-fashion brands such as H&M,
Forever 21 and Inditex's Zara, which bring the latest
styles from the runway to their stores within weeks.
Online retailers such as Amazon.com Inc have also
been luring customers by offering deeper discounts.
Teen and young women's fashion chain Deb Shops, which is
controlled by private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management
, in December filed for its second bankruptcy in less
than four years and said it would seek a buyer.
The Wet Seal bankruptcy case is in the U.S. Bankruptcy court
District of Delaware; case no: 15-10082.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)