CORRECTED-Wet Seal CEO steps down amid declining same-store sales

(Corrects figure in fifth paragraph to adjusted net loss, which
is comparable to analysts' estimates, from net loss)
Sept 3 Struggling apparel retailer Wet Seal Inc
brought back former Chief Executive Edmond Thomas at
the helm to replace John Goodman amid mounting losses and
declining same-store sales.
Wet Seal shares lost a quarter of their value around midday,
after being halted since Tuesday evening.
Gregory Taxin, president of activist investor Clinton Group
- one of Wet Seal's largest shareholders, which has pressured it
to improve performance - will join the board, the company said.
Clinton Group held 4.58 percent of Wet Seal, according to a
June 30 filing.
The women's apparel company, which has posted three
quarterly losses in a row, estimated a second-quarter adjusted
loss of 15 cents per share.
Analysts on average were expecting a loss of 10 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)