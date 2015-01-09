CORRECTED-Retailer Wet Seal could seek bankruptcy protection next week -WSJ

(Corrects paragraph 7 to say Delia*s warned in December, not on
Jan 8 Apparel retailer Wet Seal Inc has
hired restructuring lawyers to help it with a potential
bankruptcy filing, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday,
citing people familiar with the matter.
The company has hired Klee, Tuchin, Bogdanoff & Stern LLP,
according to the report. (on.wsj.com/1xWEmNK)
Citing one of the sources, the newspaper reported that a
bankruptcy filing could be made next week.
Wet Seal and Klee, Tuchin, Bogdanoff & Stern LLP were not
immediately available for comment after regular business hours.
Wet Seal said on Wednesday that it laid off about 3,700
full- and part-time employees as it closed 338 stores.
Wet Seal sells apparel and accessories for teen girls and
young women through retail stores and an e-commerce website.
Several teen apparel retailers have been losing market
share. Delia*s warned in December that it was
liquidating assets and would file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
protection "in the very near term."
Teen and young women's fashion chain Deb Shops, which is
controlled by private equity firm Cerberus Capital
Management, in December filed for its second bankruptcy
in less than four years and said it would seek a buyer.
(Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan)