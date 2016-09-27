UPDATE 4-Weatherford International to pay $140 mln for accounting fraud

(New throughout, adds details from Weatherford regulatory
filing.)
By Suzanne Barlyn
Sept 27 Oil services company Weatherford
International LLC has agreed to pay a $140
million penalty to settle charges it inflated earnings between
2007 and 2012 by using deceptive income tax accounting, U.S.
regulators said on Tuesday.
Shares of Weatherford's Swiss-based parent Weatherford
International PLC were down 5.6 percent at $5.20 in
afternoon trading, after the settlement with the Securities and
Exchange Commission was announced.
Two former Weatherford senior accounting executives also
agreed to settle charges that they were behind the scheme, which
inflated the company's earnings more than $900 million over that
period, the SEC said. Regulatory filings by Weatherford's parent
company confirmed that it agreed to pay the $140 million
penalty.
Weatherford had to restate its financial statements three
times in 2011 and 2012.
A Weatherford spokeswoman directed Reuters to a regulatory
filing dated on Tuesday in which Switzerland-based Weatherford
International PLC, the U.S. company's parent, disclosed that
Weatherford will pay $50 million of the fine within 21 days,
followed by three $30 million installments over the coming year.
The Weatherford case is the latest in an ongoing SEC
crackdown on fraud involving financial reporting and disclosures
by publicly traded companies.
Weatherford fraudulently lowered the year-end sum set aside
for income taxes each year by $100 million to $154 million to
"better align its earnings results with its earlier-announced
projections and analysts' expectations," the SEC said in an
order.
Weatherford's former vice president of tax, James Hudgins,
and former tax manager Darryl Kitay made numerous adjustments to
their final calculations "to fill gaps" to match the average tax
rate on pretax profit that Weatherford disclosed to investors,
the SEC said.
"Mr. Hudgins cooperated fully with the SEC's investigation
and settled the matter without admitting to any charge including
fraud," said Philip Hilder, Hudgins' lawyer in Houston, Texas.
A lawyer for Kitay could not be reached for comment.
Weatherford regularly promoted its favorable tax rate to
analysts and investors as "one of its competitive advantages,"
the SEC said.
In 2002, Weatherford changed its place of incorporation from
the United States to Bermuda, a zero percent tax jurisdiction.
Weatherford used other techniques between 2003 and 2006 to move
revenue from higher tax rate jurisdictions, such as the United
States and Canada, to lower rate jurisdictions, such as Hungary
and Luxembourg, the SEC said.
"Weatherford's designed tax structure was far more
successful than reality," the SEC said in a statement.
Hudgins and Kitay neither admitted nor denied the
allegations, the SEC said.
Hudgins, who agreed to pay $334,067 in penalties, is barred
from serving as an officer or director of a public company for
five years. Kitay agreed to a $30,000 penalty. Both are
suspended from doing accounting work relating to SEC matters.
In 2013, Weatherford agreed to pay more than $250 million to
the SEC, the Department of Justice and the Department of
Treasury, among others, to settle charges that it authorized
bribes and other kickbacks to foreign officials to win business
overseas.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn in New York; editing by Marguerita
Choy, Matthew Lewis and David Gregorio)