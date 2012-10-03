版本:
BRIEF-Wet Seal urges shareholders to reject efforts to replace its board members

Oct 3 Wet Seal Inc : * Maintaining a degree of stability on board is critical approaching holiday

season * Rpt-wet seal inc says maintaining a degree of stability on board is

critical approaching holiday season * Says an almost complete turnover of board would be "extremely disruptive" to

employees, customers and suppliers * Says strongly urges shareholders to revoke or withhold their consent to allow

Clinton group to replace six of the seven current directors

