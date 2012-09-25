Wet Seal urges shareholders to reject Clinton Group's board nominees

BRIEF-Keyera announces operational outage at Alberta Envirofuels
* Alberta Envirofuels facility has been shut down for repairs following an operational issue that developed this past weekend
Sept 25 U.S. women's apparel retailer Wet Seal Inc has urged its shareholders to reject activist investor Clinton Group's efforts to replace four members of the board, saying its choice of candidates are better suited than Clinton's to lead the company.
Clinton, Wet Seal's third-largest investor, earlier called for the sale of the retailer and sought four seats on the board shortly after the firing of Chief Executive Susan McGalla in July.
Wet Seal responded by adopting a rights plan with a 10 percent trigger a month later, which was subsequently terminated.
The company said Clinton Group is looking to replace four experienced members of Wet Seal's board with five new directors, "none of whom know our business model nor have meaningful experience in our fast-fashion business".
Wet Seal also said the board is working with recruiter Korn/Ferry to find a new CEO.
TOKYO, Feb 21 A resort hosting casinos in Japan could cost up to $10 billion to build, Las Vegas Sands Corp's chief said, as the casino operator looks to win operating rights in what is widely expected to become the world's second-biggest casino market.
