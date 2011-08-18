UPDATE 1-Wet Seal Q2 beats Wall Street estimates

* Q2 adj EPS $0.03 vs est $0.02

* Q2 sales $148.8 mln vs est $146.7 mln

* Q2 comp sales rose 6 pct

* Sees Q3 EPS $0.05-$0.06 vs est $0.04 (Follows alerts)

Aug 18 Wet Seal Inc's quarterly profit beat market estimates, driven by positive comparable sales at both its divisions, and the specialty retailer forecast third-quarter profit better than expected.

For the third quarter, Wet Seal, which runs its namesake stores and the Arden B chain, expects a profit of 5-6 cents a share, on sales of $159-$161 million.

Analysts on average were looking for earnings of 4 cents a share, on sales of $161.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the second quarter, the retailer earned $2.2 million, or 2 cents a share, compared with $1.6 million, or 2 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding special items, it earned 3 cents a share.

Sales at the company, which caters mainly to women aged 13-35 years, rose about 13 percent to $148.8 million.

Analysts on average had expected it to earn 2 cents a share, on revenue of $146.7 million.

Same-store sales at the company grew 6 percent as comparable sales at its Wet Seal and Arden B stores rose 6.2 percent and 5 percent, respectively .

Shares of the Foothill Ranch, California-based Wet Seal closed at $4.00 on Thursday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)