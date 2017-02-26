SoftBank nears deal to invest $3 bln in U.S. startup WeWork - CNBC

Feb 26 Japan's SoftBank Group Corp is
close to finalizing an investment in U.S. office-sharing startup
WeWork in a deal expected to be worth over $3 billion, CNBC
reported on Sunday.
The investment under discussion is a $2 billion primary
tranche of funding, followed by a secondary round worth more
than $1 billion, CNBC reported, citing a source. cnb.cx/2lVk0X5
SoftBank may increase the size of the secondary investment
to nearly $2 billion for a total investment of nearly $4
billion, CNBC added.
SoftBank could not immediately be reached for comment.
WeWork declined to comment.
(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)