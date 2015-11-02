Housing growth could hoist Weyerhaeuser - Barron's

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Nov 1 If the housing market picks up speed, it could boost shares of Timber giant Weyerhaeuser by 35 percent in the next year, according to the Nov. 2 edition of Barron's.
Company Chief Executive Doyle Simons has helped set the stage for such a hefty gain, the report said, by slashing company costs over the past two years and by buying back company shares.
"With an extremely attractive dividend yield of 4.2 percent, Weyerhaeuser's potential total return could reach close to 40 percent" higher, Barrons said. (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Anand Basu)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.