Weyerhaeuser names CEO, buys parcel, mulls homebuilding strategy

June 16 Weyerhaeuser Co said its board
had elected Doyle Simons president and chief executive officer,
effective August 1, and announced plans to spend $2.65 billion
for a big timber parcel and plans to review strategic options
for its homebuilding unit.
The company, in separate releases on Sunday, said its board
had authorized the exploration of strategic alternatives for its
homebuilding and real estate development business, Weyerhaeuser
Real Estate Company (WRECO), and announced it has agreed to buy
the 645,000-acre Longview Timber parcel in Washington and Oregon
from Brookfield Asset Management Inc for $2.65
billion, including assumption of debt.
It said the timber acquisition should immediately boost
company earnings, and that Weyerhaeuser intends to boost its
quarterly dividend to 22 cents per share, from 20 cents per
share, beginning with the third-quarter dividend that is payable
in September.
Weyerhaeuser said it is considering a broad range of
alternatives for WRECO, including whether to continue to hold
it, or a merger, sale or spin-off. It said the business is one
of the 20 largest homebuilders in the United States, and that
the "improving fundamentals" of the housing market make it a
prudent time to explore strategic alternatives for the business.
Weyerhaeuser said Simons, 49, a former chief executive of
the Temple-Island corrugated packaging business before its
acquisition by International Paper, would be active as CEO Elect
immediately. The company said Fulton will serve as executive
vice chairman of Weyerhaeuser's board until his retirement in
October.