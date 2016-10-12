Weyerhaeuser explores sale of Uruguay timber business

Oct 12 Real estate investment trust Weyerhaeuser
Co said it was exploring strategic alternatives,
including a possible sale, for its timberlands and manufacturing
operations in Uruguay.
Weyerhaeuser has been restructuring its business since it
bought Plum Creek Timber Co Inc in February, combining
the two largest owners of timberland in the United States.
Since then, Weyerhaeuser has said it would sell its pulp
business to International Paper Co for $2.2 billion and
its liquid packaging unit to Nippon Paper Industries Co Ltd
for about $285 million.
Weyerhaeuser said earlier this month it would sell its North
Pacific paper unit to private company One Rock Capital Partners
LLC.
The Uruguay operations include over 300,000 acres of
timberlands in northeastern and north central Uruguay, a plywood
and veneer manufacturing facility, a cogeneration facility and a
seedling nursery, the company said on Wednesday.
