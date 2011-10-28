UPDATE 2-Weyerhaeuser profit matches Street but sales lag

* Q3 adj EPS 12 cents matches Street

By Ernest Scheyder

Oct 28 Forest products maker and homebuilder Weyerhaeuser Co's (WY.N) quarterly profit matched Wall Street's expectations, but the company warned that the U.S. housing market remains challenging and that China demand is slowing.

For the third quarter, the company posted net income of $157 million, or 29 cents per share, compared with $1.12 billion or $3.50 per share in the year-earlier period.

The year-ago profit was helped by a tax gain when Weyerhasuer converted to a real estate investment trust (REIT).

Excluding one-time items, Weyerhaeuser earned 12 cents per share, matching analysts' expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose 3.6 percent to $1.56 billion. Analysts had expected $1.68 billion.

The cellulose unit, Weyerhaeuser's breadwinner, was dented by lower pulp prices, and sales fell 3.6 percent. Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N) is one of the unit's biggest customers, using the pulp to make diapers.

The wood products unit, which sells timber and processed wood, saw its operating loss shrink from $102 million to $77 million. Cheaper prices for logs, which the unit buys and processes, were partly offset by lower volumes.

"All of our businesses faced challenging markets in the third quarter, as the U.S. housing market languished and we experienced a slowdown in demand from China," Chief Executive Dan Fulton said in a statement.

Federal Way, Washington-based Weyerhaeuser converted to a REIT last year as part of a plan to cut its corporate tax liability.

As part of the REIT conversion process, Weyerhaeuser declared a $5.6 billion special dividend last fall, about 90 percent of which was in stock. The payout more than doubled the company's share count to 538 million.

Shareholders who received the special dividend, in effect, assumed most of the company's tax burden, fueling the large company profit in the third quarter of 2010.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser rose 0.5 percent to $18.02 in trading before the market opened. As of Thursday's close, the stock has slipped 5.2 percent year-to-date. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder in New York, editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Matthew Lewis)