May 2 Pulp and paper company International Paper Co said it would buy the pulp business of real estate investment trust Weyerhaeuser Co for $2.2 billion in cash.

As part of the deal, International Paper will acquire five pulp mills and two converting facilities from Weyerhaeuser, the company said. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)