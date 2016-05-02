UPDATE 1-International Paper to buy Weyerhaeuser's pulp business

(Adds details)
May 2 Pulp and paper company International Paper
Co will buy the pulp business of real estate investment
trust Weyerhaeuser Co for $2.2 billion in cash.
International Paper said it would buy five pulp mills in
Mississippi, Georgia, North Carolina, and Canada's Alberta and
two converting facilities in Mississippi and Poland.
The mills produce pulp for a number of consumer products
including diapers, hygiene products, tissue and textiles.
The deal is part of a strategic review announced by
Weyerhaeuser in November when it said it would buy Plum Creek
Timber Co Inc to create the largest timber, land and
forest products company in the United States. (prn.to/1TpKIgo)
International Paper said on Monday that the deal includes a
tax benefit with an estimated net present value of about $300
million from the purchase of assets.
"This transaction will position us as the premier global
supplier of fluff pulp and will enhance our ability to generate
additional free cash flow," International Paper Chief Executive
Mark Sutton said.
Fluff pulp is used to make hygiene products.
The company forecast annual synergies of about $175 million
by the end of 2018 after incurring one-time costs of about $85
million.
Morgan Stanley advised Weyerhaeuser.
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel and Don Sebastian)