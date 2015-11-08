版本:
Weyerhaeuser to buy Plum Creek, creating $23 bln timber company

NEW YORK Nov 8 Weyerhaeuser Company will purchase Plum Creek in a deal announced on Sunday that the two companies said would create a $23 billion timber, land and forest products company.

"With an extraordinary set of combined assets and the proven value creation records of both Weyerhaeuser and Plum Creek, the combined company will offer a compelling opportunity for shareholders," Rick Holley, Plum Creek's chief executive officer, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

