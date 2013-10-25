REFILE-BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser Q3 EPS $0.27

BRIEF-Total Energy Services Inc announces further take-up of Savanna common shares
* Total Energy Services Inc announces further take-up of savanna common shares and extension of period for tender of additional Savanna common shares under its offer
Oct 25 Oct 25 Weyerhaeuser Co : * Reports third quarter results * Q3 earnings per share $0.27 * Q3 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q3 sales $2.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.09 billion * Says anticipates comparable earnings from the timberlands segment in the
fourth quarter * Says expects significantly higher earnings from single-family homebuilding in
the fourth quarter
* Sito Mobile confirms receipt of two purported notices of director nominations
April 7 Morgan Stanley shareholders will again vote on an investor proposal from the AFL-CIO union that would prohibit stock awards from vesting for bank executives who resign for government service.