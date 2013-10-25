REFILE-BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser Q3 EPS $0.27

Oct 25 Oct 25 Weyerhaeuser Co : * Reports third quarter results * Q3 earnings per share $0.27 * Q3 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q3 sales $2.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.09 billion * Says anticipates comparable earnings from the timberlands segment in the

fourth quarter * Says expects significantly higher earnings from single-family homebuilding in

the fourth quarter