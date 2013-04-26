UPDATE 1-Weyerhaeuser expects higher sales as U.S. housing rebounds

* Net earnings $144 mln vs $41 mln a year earlier
April 26 Forest products company Weyerhaeuser Co
reported a first-quarter net profit that more than
tripled due to a recovery in the U.S. housing market, and said
it expects higher volumes for all its wood products for the
current quarter.
Ground-breaking to build new homes in the United States rose
in March to the highest level since June 2008, adding to
evidence of a healthier housing market.
"Our wood products business reported its strongest quarterly
earnings since 2005...," Chief Executive Dan Fulton said.
Reflecting the rebound in business, Weyerhaeuser raised its
quarterly dividend by 18 percent to 20 cents per share earlier
this month.
However, the company forecast slightly lower average selling
prices for lumber and oriented-strand board for the second
quarter. It also expects higher raw material costs.
The company's net profit rose to $144 million, or 26 cents
per share, in the first quarter from $41 million, or 8 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Revenue jumped 31 percent to $1.95 billion.
Weyerhaeuser's shares closed at $31.38 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Thursday. They rose more than 10 percent in the
first quarter, slightly outpacing the Dow Jones U.S. home
construction index.