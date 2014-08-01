Weyerhaeuser quarterly profit rises 43 pct

Aug 1 Timber conglomerate Weyerhaeuser Co's
second-quarter profit rose 43 percent, helped by higher
sales in its wood products and cellulose fiber businesses.
Net profit rose to $280 million, or 47 cents per share, in
the quarter ended June 30 from $196 million, or 35 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Revenue from continuing operations rose 5 percent to $2
billion.
Excluding special items, the company earned a profit of 40
cents per share.
Weyerhaeuser said its third-quarter results will include a
net gain of about $1 billion on the divestiture of its
homebuilding business, Weyerhaeuser Real Estate Company.
(Reporting by Anannya Pramanick and Arnab Sen in Bangalore;
Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)