UPDATE 1-Weyerhaeuser Q4 profit beats Wall Street view

Feb 3 Forest products maker and
homebuilder Weyerhaeuser Co's quarterly profit beat Wall
Street's expectations on higher sales volumes at its key
cellulose unit.
Fourth-quarter net earnings were $65 million, or 12 cents
per share, compared with $171 million, or 32 cents per share, a
year ago.
Net sales from continuing operations inched up to $1.6
billion from $1.5 billion a year ago.
Weyerhaeuser converted last year to a real estate investment
trust.
Excluding items, profit was 14 cents per share.
Analysts had expected the company to earn 6 cents a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The cellulose unit, Weyerhaeuser's breadwinner, was dented by
lower pulp prices, but the price decline was mostly offset by
increased sales volumes.
Procter & Gamble Co is one of the unit's biggest
customers, using the pulp to make diapers.