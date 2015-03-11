Exchanges trade group WFE names new CEO

BRIEF-Techtarget qtrly loss per share $0.00
* Qtrly loss per share $0.00; qtrly revenue $23.7 million versus $25 million last year Source text: [http://bit.ly/2plj0i4]
March 11 The World Federation of Exchanges (WFE), the global trade group for regulated securities exchanges, said on Wednesday it appointed Nandini Sukumar its chief executive officer.
Sukumar had been acting CEO since November when Huseyin Erkan, who had previously headed the Istanbul Stock Exchange, stepped down as the WFE CEO.
Sukumar joined the WFE, which has 64 member exchanges, including CME Group, Nasdaq OMX Group, Deutsche Boerse AG, and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing , as chief administrative officer last year after a 14-year career as a financial journalist. (Reporting by John McCrank in Boca Raton, Florida Editing by W Simon)
NEW YORK, May 10 European and emerging markets equities are more attractive than U.S. equities, and volatility in stock markets is "insanely low," influential investor and head of DoubleLine Capital Jeffrey Gundlach told Reuters on Wednesday. Gundlach, who oversees more than $100 billion at DoubleLine, and is known as the "Bond King" on Wall Street, said Europe and emerging markets are "significantly cheaper" on a cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings ratio and price-to-book basis.
* Immunomedics announces third quarter fiscal 2017 results and clinical program developments