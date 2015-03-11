版本:
Exchanges trade group WFE names new CEO

March 11 The World Federation of Exchanges (WFE), the global trade group for regulated securities exchanges, said on Wednesday it appointed Nandini Sukumar its chief executive officer.

Sukumar had been acting CEO since November when Huseyin Erkan, who had previously headed the Istanbul Stock Exchange, stepped down as the WFE CEO.

Sukumar joined the WFE, which has 64 member exchanges, including CME Group, Nasdaq OMX Group, Deutsche Boerse AG, and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing , as chief administrative officer last year after a 14-year career as a financial journalist. (Reporting by John McCrank in Boca Raton, Florida Editing by W Simon)
