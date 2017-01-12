REFILE-Canada's AltaGas in merger talks with Washington Gas parent - WSJ

(Corrects to add dropped word "with" in headline)
Jan 12 Canada's AltaGas is in talks to
merge with WGL Holdings Inc, the parent of natural-gas
utility Washington Gas, in a deal worth $5 billion-$6 billion,
the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with
the matter.
WGL's shares rose 6.8 percent to $81 in late-afternoon
trading on Thursday, while AltaGas's stock was down 1.3 pct at
C$33.65.
A deal could be announced this month assuming that the talks
do not fall apart, or see another bidder, the report said. (on.wsj.com/2jcr9kM)
Regulatory or political pushback could be a potential
obstacle to any deal, one of the people familiar with the matter
told the newspaper.
WGL was weighing options in November, including a sale after
receiving takeover interest from Spain's Iberdrola SA.
(reut.rs/2ilgi3H)
AltaGas and WGL were not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)