UPDATE 1-Canada's AltaGas says in potential deal talks

Jan 12 Canadian energy infrastructure company
AltaGas Ltd said on Thursday it was in talks with a
third party over a potential transaction.
AltaGas did not name the company, but the Wall Street
Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, said the firm
was is in talks to merge with WGL Holdings Inc, the
parent of natural-gas utility Washington Gas.
Shares of WGL, which had a market value of $4.11 billion,
closed up 5.9 percent at $80.26 in regular trading.
AltaGas's shares ended down 1.3 percent at C$33.65. The
company had a market value of C$5.59 billion ($4.25 billion) as
of Thursday close.
A deal could be announced this month assuming that the talks
do not fall apart, or see another bidder, the Journal said. (on.wsj.com/2jcr9kM)
AltaGas said no agreement had been reached and there was no
guarantee that the talks would continue.
A WGL spokesman said the company did not comment on "market
rumors".
WGL was weighing options, including a sale, after receiving
takeover interest from Spain's Iberdrola SA, Bloomberg
reported in November. (reut.rs/2ilgi3H)
Calgary-based AltaGas operates in three segments - natural
gas gathering and processing, power generation and utilities
that deliver natural gas to homes and businesses. The company
has a presence in both the United States and Canada.
WGL provides natural gas services in the District of
Columbia, Maryland and Virginia.
($1 = 1.31 Canadian dollars)
