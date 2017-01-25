AltaGas to buy WGL Holdings for about C$8.4 billion

Jan 25 Energy infrastructure company AltaGas Ltd said on Wednesday it would buy WGL Holdings Inc in a deal valued at C$8.4 billion ($6.42 billion).

WGL Holdings, the parent of natural-gas utility Washington Gas, provides natural gas services in Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia.

The deal includes the assumption of about C$2.4 billion of debt.

The company said the deal would add about 7-9 percent to earnings per common share.

($1 = 1.3078 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)