CORRECTED-WhaleShark Media changes name, buys Dutch coupon company

AUSTIN, Texas, March 12 Online coupon company
WhaleShark Media said it was changing its name to RetailMeNot
and acquiring the leading online coupon site in Holland,
Actiepagina.nl.
The acquisition marks RetailMeNot's fourth in Europe, in
addition to online-coupon companies VoucherCodes in the United
Kingdom; Poulpeo in France; and Deals.com in Germany.
The company did not disclose the dollar amount of the latest
deal, but a person familiar with the matter said Actiepagina
cost under $10 million.
Bankers consider RetailMeNot a likely initial public
offering candidate for late 2013.
Unlike companies like Groupon, known for working
with small companies to provide one-off discounts, RetailMeNot
works with larger companies to create online coupons that give
smaller discounts, but more regularly. The model is closer to
the traditional clipped coupon.
